The ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, sentenced to 29 years and one month in prison for the first period of the ‘Gürtel’ plot, will collaborate with the courts in the cases investigated by the National Court on the alleged irregular financing of the ‘popular’. This defense strategy It will be revealed in less than a month, on February 8, in the trial for the alleged payment in black of the works of the reform of the national headquarters of the PP in Genova street in Madrid, as confirmed to Europa Press .

Bárcenas, who recently had to find a new lawyer, will return to the dock to face the five years requested by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The sources consulted indicate that whoever kept the PP accounts will continue the path of collaboration that began when he began his entire judicial journey and will tell how the party’s financing worked.

The collaboration will not stop here, as it will also provide data in the separate piece investigated by the Central Court of Instruction number 5 on the finalist commissions that went to the alleged box ‘B’ of the ‘popular’, points out the environment of Bárcenas. A line of investigation that was reopened after the leader of the ‘Gürtel’, Francisco Correa, revealed during his statement in the trial for the early years of plot activities (1999-2005) that to ensure that large construction companies were awarded public works, paid commissions “between two and three percent” to Bárcenas.

“Nothing to lose”



“He has nothing to lose,” say the sources consulted, who recall that the following penalties that could be applied to the former PP treasurer would not change his situation due to the high sentence imposed by the Supreme Court, which lowered the sentence agreed by four years and three months. the National Court. Thus, they understand that, because the alleged irregular financing of the PP is investigated in other causes, they will also want provide documentation and details that are in their power. This is the case in ‘Púnica’, in which the accounting of the ‘popular’ Madrilenians is analyzed and in which the former presidents of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre, Ignacio González, Cristina Cifuentes or the former general secretary of the PP of Madrid Francisco Granados.

It so happens that his new lawyer, Gustavo Galán, also defends others involved in the ‘Gürtel case’ who also requested to testify in ‘Púnica’, the former Gürtel business administrator, Isabel Jordán – who also collaborates with the Justice– ; the former mayor of Majadahonda Guillermo Ortega and the former mayor of Boadilla del Monte Arturo González Panero.

With all this, sources in the surroundings of Bárcenas assure that the willingness to collaborate with the Justice is framed in a personal decision and that in no case has been reached an agreement with the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office. In this sense, they highlight that the decision has come after the wife of the former PP treasurer, Rosalía Iglesias, entered prison to serve a sentence of 12 years and 11 months after the Supreme Court – which also reduced the sentence by two years imposed by the National Court – after making the sentence on the Gürtel case final.

As they have recalled, Bárcenas stopped collaborating with the Justice when people “related” to the PP assured him that his wife would be exonerated of any responsibility derived from the ‘Epoch I’ of the Gürtel plot. For this reason, he withdrew the accusation in the case of the destruction of the computers he used at the party headquarters until his dismissal in 2013, alleging “lack of financial resources.”

In addition to all the causes related to the alleged irregular financing of the PP, Bárcenas has also been involved in the investigation of the so-called ‘Kitchen operation’. The former treasurer and his family have appeared as victims of the parapolice operation that was mounted to spy on them with the aim of stealing compromising information for the PP and that it did not reach the courts.