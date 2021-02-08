The first movement of the defense of Luis Bárcenas has barely been slow to arrive in the trial on box b of the PP, which began this Monday in the National Court with the phase of the preliminary questions. Gustavo Galán, the former treasurer’s lawyer, has joined the initiative that Mariano Rajoy, former president of the Government and former leader of the conservative party, appear as a witness during the oral hearing – an appointment that was already scheduled at the request of the popular accusations. But, in addition, the lawyer has gone further and has suggested to the court that he would be in favor, even, of holding a confrontation between his client and the former chief executive.

This possibility, which would serve to contrast in situ the testimonies of Rajoy and Bárcenas, was already put on the table during the main trial of the Gürtel plot, known as Epoca I and which ended in 2018 with the conviction of the PP as a lucrative beneficiary for benefiting from the corruption network led by Francisco Correa. During that oral hearing, one of the popular accusations, the Association of Democratic Lawyers of Europe (Adade), which also acts in the trial of the Bárcenas papers, has already proposed the confrontation between the former treasurer and the then Prime Minister, but the court rejected it.

This new movement by Bárcenas is not trivial. It comes after he recently presented a letter to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office where he confessed for the first time that the Government of José María Aznar awarded public works in exchange for donations to the party, facts that are still being investigated in the National Court. In that document sent to the public prosecutor’s office, the former treasurer charged the inks especially against Rajoy, to whom he attributes the collection of bonuses from the box b and to whom he accuses of destroying in his office a documentation on parallel accounting, of which Bárcenas kept a copy .

Lawyer Gustavo Galán (on the screen), lawyer for former PP Treasurer Luis Bárcenas, seen from the press room. In video, Galán announces that he will request a confrontation between his client and Mariano Rajoy.JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO (EFE) / VIDEO: QUALITY

The Prosecutor’s Office itself has spoken on Monday about that confession in a press release. According to the public prosecutor, the “brief provides little news, none of which is substantial,” on the facts that are addressed in this oral hearing. Nor on other procedures that are still under investigation, in reference to the piece of allegedly illegal donations from businessmen to the PP. Anti-corruption highlighted that this movement by Bárcenas is an initiative of the latter and not the result of an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to obtain a reduction in the sentence. Therefore, it adds that it will “rigorously” analyze both the content of Bárcenas’ written confession and the statements that he makes during the trial before assessing “the possible application of the mitigating circumstance” for confession or reparation of the damage contained in the article 21 of the Penal Code in its final writing of conclusions.

Anti-corruption also points out that Bárcenas’ letter, in addition to the Prosecutor’s Office, has been sent to the Central Investigative Courts 5 and 6, where the allegedly illegal donations of the businessmen to the PP and the so-called Kitchen case, of theft of documentation from the ex-treasurer by a police plot. “It will be the responsibility of the titular magistrates of said courts to assess the time and form in which Luis Bárcenas can ratify or expand, where appropriate, the content of said letter,” concludes the Prosecutor’s Office. In that sense, in an interview with EL PAÍS, Galán has advanced that the former treasurer intends to give more details about the “finalist commissions” that the PP received. That is, the money given by businessmen in exchange for government contracts.

The accused

The trial on box b of the PP has begun this Monday with the phase of the preliminary questions. On the bench have sat Luis Bárcenas, former treasurer of the PP, as well as three managers of Unifica, the company that renovated the popular headquarters on Madrid’s Genova street: the architect Gonzalo Urquijo, Belén García and Laura Montero. Cristóbal Páez, former manager of the training and who is also accused, has not attended the National Court this morning because he was in quarantine for coronavirus.

Both the prosecutor Antonio Romeral and some defense have used their turns to try to define the facts and crimes that are being tried. Thus, they have asked that, contrary to what the popular accusations raise, the alleged electoral crimes that are attributed to the accused or some tax crimes that, in their opinion, would have already prescribed, are not subject to hearing. The court will have to rule on these issues – in addition to assessing whether it suspends the trial until Páez recovers and can be present at the statements – after the accusations respond on Tuesday to the requests presented this Monday.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for five years in prison for Bárcenas; 18 months for Páez; and 3 years and 10 months for Urquijo and García. The State Bar requests, for its part, 3 years for the former treasurer; 1 year for Páez; and 5 years and 9 months for Unifica administrators. Some sentences that the private and popular accusations, which also include Laura Montero among those implicated in the plot, raise up to 35 years for Bárcenas and Páez, and up to 19 years for the other three. It is also required that the PP be sentenced to pay more than one million euros as a subsidiary civil liable.