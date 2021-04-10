The former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas will return this Saturday to the Soto del Real prison, where he is serving a sentence for the first time of Gürtel, after enjoying a first prison leave of six days, waiting to know when he will decide to take the second leave six days granted by the Penitentiary Surveillance judge.

Bárcenas will have to return to the Madrid prison this Saturday, once that first permit has expired. Later, when he decides, he can enjoy another six days away from Soto del Real. According to legal sources consulted by Europa Press, there is still no date set.

Thus will be configured the twelve days that the Penitentiary Surveillance judge authorized him to go free in two batches, at the proposal of the Soto del Real Treatment Board and against the criteria of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, after the former ‘popular senator ‘served a quarter of his sentence and that the National High Court decided to accumulate and shorten the sentence.

On February 10, the court of the National High Court that judged the first period of activities of the Gürtel plot (1999-2005) established that the maximum penalty to be served by Luis Bárcenas is 12 years in prison, corresponding to three times the penalty. highest imposed, which was four years for a crime of money laundering or for one against the Public Treasury. He also established the maximum penalty to be served in the case of his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, at seven and a half years.

The computation was made in accordance with article 76 of the Penal Code, which establishes that “the maximum effective fulfillment of the sentence of the offender may not exceed three times the time for which the most serious of the penalties in which there is incurred, declaring extinct those that proceed since those already imposed cover said maximum, which may not exceed 20 years ”, except in certain cases contemplated in said provision.

The Second Section of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court attended to Bárcenas’ request and, according to the doctrine of the Supreme Court, compensated the 154 appearances’ apud acta ‘completed by the former treasurer of the PP with 15 days and with 22 days the 44 months of passport withdrawal. What he did not agree to was to deduct the days of attendance at the oral hearing for the first period of the Gürtel plot.

With this decision, the National Court cleared the way for Bárcenas so that he could begin requesting exits, since the prison regulations establish a maximum of 36 days per year of leave for prisoners classified in the second degree or in the ordinary regime, without being able to accumulate more than seven days in a row.

More than four years in prison



The Supreme Court confirmed last October the sentence handed down by the National Court in May 2018 on the piece known as ‘Epoca I’, which sentenced Bárcenas to 33 years and four months in prison, although the high court partially estimated the resources of the accused and lowered the penalties for many of them. For the former senator of the PP it was set at 29 years and a month in jail.

Bárcenas has been in prison for more than four years. He was admitted to the Soto del Real prison in full investigation of the Gürtel case. He stayed there for almost two years – from June 2013 to January 2015 – and then returned in May 2018, after hearing the ruling of the National Court.

A few weeks before the trial for the alleged use of money from the alleged ‘box b’ of the PP to pay for the reform works of the national headquarters of Genoa, Bárcenas sent a letter to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office in the National Court. that affirmed that the party had for years had a parallel accounting that was nourished by donations from businessmen and that, on occasions, their objective was to be the beneficiary of public awards.

In this ‘confession’, Bárcenas showed his willingness to collaborate with the Justice, which is why he lent himself to testify both in the separate piece in which the finalist donations to the PP are investigated, in the Central Court of Instruction number 5; as in the ‘Púnica’ case, which is instructed by the Central Court of Instruction number 6.

Bárcenas has also been claimed by the courts in the framework of the so-called ‘Operation Kitchen’, where it is investigated whether the former treasurer of the PP and his family were the subject of an alleged police espionage orchestrated to steal all the compromising information he kept. Judge García Castellón summoned him to testify as a witness, since he is personified as injured in this separate piece 7 of the ‘Tándem’ case.

In the letter sent to Anticorrupción, Bárcenas assured that the parapolice operation created in 2013 and paid for with reserved funds managed to snatch “a large part” of the documentation on the parallel accounting of the PP that he kept in his wife’s study.