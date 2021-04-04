Lewis Bárcenas left prison this Sunday to enjoy his first leave, which will be extended for six days in freedom, after being imprisoned in May 2018 to serve a sentence for the ‘Gürtel case’. The former treasurer of the PP, who is confined in the center of Soto del Real (Madrid), has achieved this measure after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office renounced to appeal the authorization granted by the judge of penitentiary surveillance of the National Court.

Whoever became a senator with the PP, today 64 years old, was sentenced to 29 years and a month in prison by the Supreme Court after the sentence for the first period of ‘Gürtel’ (1999-2005). A resolution that also confirmed the punishment of almost 13 years in prison for his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, currently in the Alcalá Meco women’s prison.

On March 17, the Central Court of Penitentiary Surveillance granted Bárcenas 12 days of leave outside the prison in two sections of six days each. This decision was adopted with the criteria in favor of the prison specialists but with the initial opposition of the Prosecutor’s Office, which considered it to be premature and for too many days.

Fourth part accomplished



Barcenas It is classified in the second degree of penitentiary and he has already served a quarter of the maximum time he has to stay in jail. The calculation set by the judging court is a maximum of 12 years, which is established based on triple the penalty of the most serious crime to which he was convicted.

The convicted person has already spent two periods in preventive detention until the Supreme Court made his sentence firm. The first was from July 2013 to January 2015 and the second from spring 2018 until the final ruling of the high court last October.

When those requirements are met, every inmate has the right to request up to 36 days per year of leave, never in sections longer than seven days in a row. Once the judges give the go-ahead, it is the prisoner who chooses the days to enjoy and the calendar.