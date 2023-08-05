The corrupt also aspire to retire and collect a pension. The former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, who still has to spend more than five of the 12 years that he must serve for the sentence of 29 years and one month that the Supreme Court imposed on him for the Gürtel case, has started the paperwork this summer to request his own, demanding that the Ministry of the Interior certify his work activity during the more than four years that he has been in the Soto del Real prison, according to what prison sources have confirmed to EL PAÍS. Sources of his defense assure this newspaper that the former treasurer has not yet submitted any application to Social Security ― “he will see it in due course” ―, although they stress that “it is within his right.”

Bárcenas has fulfilled the retirement age requirement since October last year – he will celebrate his 67th birthday on August 22 – but the law also requires that he have contributed two of the last 15 years of his working life. Faced with the possibility that he cannot do so precisely because of his two stays in prison since he was imprisoned for the first time in June 2013 and because the courts did not recognize the employment relationship that he claimed to have maintained with the PP after having met Splashed by the corruption case, the former treasurer has demanded documentation from Penitentiary Institutions to solve it, according to prison sources.

Specifically, the one who was a senator between 2004 and 2011 presented last June an “instance” to be provided with a report “to present to Social Security” certifying that between May 2018 and December 2022, period in which he was imprisoned uninterruptedly in the Soto del Real prison (Madrid) after being sentenced by the National Court, Penitentiary Institutions never offered him a paid job in the center’s workshops and, therefore, he could not contribute for retirement during this period.

The petition is based on article 26 of the General Penitentiary Law, which regulates work as a right and duty of inmates, but also imposes on the Administration the obligation to facilitate it with “the protection afforded by current legislation on Security Social”. Prison sources point out that Bárcenas wants the doctrine of the Supreme Court baptized as “parenthesis theory” to be applied to him, based on a sentence of October 2018 by which a woman who was imprisoned for 20 years was retracted the requirement of having contributed two years of the last 15 years of working life to the period immediately prior to entering prison.

In that ruling, the high court stressed that “the possibilities of working in prison are very limited” and detailed that in the period 2006-2011 only 17% of the prison population could do so. For this reason, it concluded that the parenthesis theory had to be applied to the “period of internment in a penitentiary establishment, with the consequent removal from the labor market when the inmate has shown his availability for work during it, by performing personal services”, but the administration has not given him the possibility to do so.

In this sense, Bárcenas has also asked Interior to detail in the report that during the more than four years that he has been confined in this Madrid prison, he did do other work activities, although not paid. Specifically, he was a cleaning assistant in the prison module where his cell was. He has even requested that he state that, “voluntarily”, he took a computer course and that he participated for a little over two months in a restorative justice workshop, one of the reintegration programs that concludes with a meeting between the inmate and a direct or symbolic victim of his crimes to ask for forgiveness.

According to prison sources, in the report that was finally prepared, Penitentiary Institutions limited itself to detailing the different activities that Bárcenas carried out while he was confined in the Soto del Real prison, including cleaning and reinsertion that he claimed, but also other sports, educational and even musicals, although without detailing at any time that they never offered him a paid job while he was deprived of liberty.

The former treasurer left this prison in December to spend the rest of his sentence in semi-liberty at the Victoria Kent Center for Social Insertion (CIS, for open-regime inmates), in the center of Madrid. He did so after the Interior decided to apply article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations, a rule that makes the prison life regime of a second-degree inmate more flexible (the ordinary one, in which more than 73% of those convicted in Spain are) to enjoy part of the benefits of inmates classified in the third degree or open regime.

From that moment, Bárcenas began to work and, therefore, to contribute to Social Security because, in order to enjoy 15-hour daily outings outside the prison, he claimed to have a work contract as an accountant in a production company close to his son. Guillermo, musician and leader of the Taburete group. In addition, the former treasurer has collaborated in these more than seven months as a volunteer in a soup kitchen.

third degree rejected

On June 7, Penitentiary Institutions rejected Bárcenas’s claim to be promoted to third grade, considering that he did not observe “a sufficiently favorable evolution” in him. The former treasurer, who in January began a specific reinsertion program for corrupt people (the Program for Intervention in Economic Crimes, Pideco), appealed the decision, but the judge of the National Court José Luis de Castro agreed last Monday with Interior and kept the former senator in his current situation. The change would have allowed Bárcenas, in addition to continuing with the daily departures, to also spend outside the prison every weekend – now one in two has to be there – and enjoy 48 days of leave a year compared to 36 days current.

In addition, as of September of next year, being in the third grade would allow him to aspire to early parole by serving two-thirds of the 12 years of his sentence on that date. To get this benefit, regulated by article 90.2 of the Penal Code and that can only be granted by a judge, the prisoner must have served that part of the sentence and be classified, precisely, in the third degree, in addition to meeting other requirements, such as having had good behavior and having “developed work, cultural or occupational activities […] from which a relevant and favorable modification of those of his personal circumstances related to his previous criminal activity has been derived.” Bárcenas will not fully extinguish the sentence for the Gürtel case until September 19, 2028. Then he will be 72 years old.