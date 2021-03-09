The former national treasurer of the Popular Party, Luis Barcenas, has indicated to the court of the National High Court that the police of the ‘Operation Kitchen’ In 2013 they stole evidence against leaders of the Popular Party that would demonstrate their knowledge of the existence of ‘box B’. Specifically, the accused has declared to his lawyer, on the second day of the interrogation, that there are two audios: one of the former president Mariano Rajoy destroying one copy of his papers on parallel accounting and the other of the former secretary general Javier Arenas, in which they talk about the irregular financing of the PP and the black bonuses.

Bárcenas, who has already concluded his statement in the trial for the payment of the works of the national headquarters of the PP, has affirmed that, according to the indications that emerge from the ‘Villarejo case’, the commissioner Andrés Gómez Gordo he took these sound documents with him after completing ‘Operation Kitchen’. This device was launched by the Ministry of the Interior to recover between 2013 and 2016 sensitive information held by Bárcenas on the alleged ‘box B’ of the PP. “Either Gómez Gordo has destroyed them or he should contribute them (to the cause),” the former treasurer claimed today.

According to the defendant, Rajoy’s audio mentioned the destruction in his office of a copy of the papers, after Bárcenas went to see the former popular president in early 2010 with this documentation and after handing him a last envelope with 25,000 euros of the black money bonuses.

“Rajoy told me: ‘Luis, but how can you take this …’ I explained to him that it was an indication from Álvaro Lapuerta and that it was a guarantee for us so that no one could doubt that there had been a misappropriation. Next, Rajoy ‘turned’ in the chair and in the shredder behind him, he eliminated the copies (of the parallel accounting) », Bárcenas has told the court at the end of his speech.

Previously, he has read two reports from the police investigators in the ‘Villarejo case’ in which several investigated make express mention of these audios, such as the businessman Adrián de la Joya, a partner of José Manuel Villarejo in his private businesses.

Half a million for tampering with evidence



Bárcenas already revealed yesterday to court of the National High Court which judges the alleged ‘box B’ that in 2013, after a copy of its papers with parallel accounting appeared in the media, an emissary of the party made an offer to manipulate these annotations, disseminate them and generate confusion in opinion public.

Bárcenas stated that attorney Javier Iglesias, close to the party leadership, met him in February 2013 and offered him 500,000 euros in cash. An amount “that employers would contribute” to carry out this operation and also close their open labor dispute with the PP since 2010. “They asked me to repeat those documents again, varying concepts and amounts to declare in order to publish them and provoke doubt in public opinion”, Bárcenas said.

Iglesias is a lawyer who has been in the background in different open judicial conflicts against the PP, such as the ‘Gürtel case’ or the ‘Villarejo case’. Bárcenas also places him among the people who sent him to prison in July 2013, that if his wife kept silent, Rosalia Iglesias, I would not end up in jail. A false promise since since November 2020 the defendant is already serving a firm sentence in jail also for ‘Gürtel’.

In any case, this offer led Bárcenas to make important decisions so as not to harm the party, such as the withdrawal of his accusation against senior PP officials in the cause for the destruction of computers, in 2016. Some equipment that he used at the Genoa 13 national headquarters, in Madrid. The court eventually acquitted the accused.

In his statement on Monday, the former treasurer also gave truth to the existence of the so-called “extra-accounting accounting” in the party and confirmed the payment of bonuses to popular leaders with that fund outside the Court of Accounts. Bárcenas affirmed that the system was created by the then Secretary General Francisco Alvarez-Helmets and pointed out to its recipients: Mariano Rajoy, María Dolores de Cospedal, Javier Arenas, Federico Trillo, Pedro Arriola, Ángel Acebes or Rodrigo Rato. Of these last two, he pointed out that he did not give them an envelope with the money, but they did get paid.

In the same way, he related to the court an event that would affect Rajoy and Cospedal. To questions from the anti-corruption prosecutor Antonio Romeral, the defendant said that his entries in the ‘box B’ concluded in 2009, when the coffers were at zero for a series of advances to territorial organizations. But a year later, upon receiving a donation from an entrepreneur worth 50,000 euros, he himself put half in two envelopes and gave them to his bosses in the PP, who had not received any bonus for a while.

There will be no confrontation with Rajoy



Before holding these demonstrations, the Chamber rejected the confrontation between Bárcenas and Rajoy, requested by the defense of the first in the preliminary questions of the oral hearing. The court chaired by José Antonio Mora explained that it will assess the credibility of the statements provided by the witnesses, in reference to the former president of the Government and the PP, without practicing that diligence. Therefore, the former treasurer will not be able to defend his confession before the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office against the opposite version of Rajoy.

The court, in addition, confirmed that the PP will sit on the bench as a legal person due to its status as civil liable. That is, a legal representative will have to answer the questions of the parties. The chosen one is the lawyer Maria MassóAccording to this newspaper, who works in the same office as the lawyer who defends the party, Jesus Santos, former prosecutor of the National Court.