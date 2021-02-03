New twist on PP Box B. Luis Bárcenas has sent a letter to the Prosecutor’s Office, which this newspaper has had, to offer his collaboration in the cases for which he must still be tried. In the text it ensures not only that Mariano Rajoy was fully aware of the party’s parallel accounting, but he himself destroyed the documentation in a shredder when the ex-treasurer presented it to him. What the former president of the Government did not know at that time is that Bárcenas kept a copy of the papers.

“Of all these actions, Don Mariano Rajoy was perfectly aware, to the point that at the beginning of 2009, we had a meeting in his office, in which I showed him the papers of this B accounting”, assures Bárcenas in his letter to Anticorruption. And he adds that Rajoy’s response was to ask him how he kept such compromising information and then destroy it himself. According to the former PP senator, the party was financed irregularly between 1982 and 2009, which included the payment of bonuses.

“The people who received these salary supplements were specifically – the letter says – Mariano Rajoy, Dolores de Cospedal, Federico Trillo, Pío García Escudero, Francisco Álvarez-Cascos, Ángel Acebes, Javier Arenas, Rodrigo Rato and Jaime Ignacio del Burgo” . And he adds that there is a recording that would prove the payments held by a person whose identity he will reveal in the future.

‘Donations’



Throughout 8 pages, Bárcenas explains that in these papers the donations that, mainly, were made by businessmen, directly to the former treasurer of the PP, the late Álvaro Lapuerta, at the same party headquarters, on Génova street in Madrid , or “sometimes in restaurants”, in exchange for “important awards of public works and services.”

The ex-treasurer of the PP also refers to the parapolice operation called ‘Kitchen’, which is also being investigated in the National Court in the framework of one of the separate pieces of the ‘Tándem’ case, and adds that “a large part” of all this documentation “He has been stolen” from the study of his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, “when they broke into it”.

New trial



The confession of the ex-treasurer occurs just five days after the start of the trial by Box B in the National High Court. After a long series of vicissitudes since the case reached the Chamber in 2015 once the investigation was completed, the court made up of José Antonio Mora, Fernando Andreu and María García will delve fully, this time, in the analysis of the existence of a ‘box B’ in the PP for nearly two decades: 1990-2009.

For these events, Luis Bárcenas (he is facing a prosecutorial request for five years in prison for alleged misappropriation, falsification of documents and a tax offense), former manager Cristóbal Páez (18 months) and those responsible for Unifica, the company, will sit on the bench. who was in charge of the reform: Gonzalo Urquijo and Belén García, for whom they are asking for three years and ten months, and the employee Laura Montero, indicated only by popular action. The Prosecutor’s Office did not see a tax offense of the PP, as a legal entity, in the donations of businessmen reflected in the ‘Bárcenas papers’ in exchange for awards, although it does consider the formation civilly responsible for the alleged black payments of the works from the ‘box B’.

Bárcenas is serving a 29-year sentence for the ‘Gürtel case’. But the hardest blow for the former popular minister is the 12-year sentence imposed on his wife, Rosalía Iglesias.