Ousmane Dembelé is a player with whom he Barcelona count seriously to plan the next season. Yesterday was the player who revolutionized the game against Linares, after entering the break. He scored the tying goal which in the end would be essential for the comeback (1-2) and sent a ball to the stick at the end.
That is why the club is so anxious because renew a contract that runs out in June of this year. Dembelé has asked for a very important salary increase and that’s what drives both parties apart, although surprising after poor performance that the Frenchman has offered in his 5 years as a Barça player.
The Board of Directors of Barcelona intuits that you have an important offer from another club, predictably from the Premier. in addition the transfer premium that would correspond to him for arriving free in June would be large, something that I would not receive if you leave in this month of January pierced.
Because, Barcelona is going to tighten its player to the maximum: either he renews or he will not play anymore. Xavi will send him to the stands and he will not wear the Barça shirt again. Something that would be fatal to their interests in the face of forge a future. Dembelé is only 24 years old and be half a year without rhythm, in this case without the problems of injuries, it would be a great brake on his career.
Barcelona needs that Dembelé leave now or renew down to be able to enroll Ferran, who has just arrived from City. On the other hand, dependence on French does not seem so essential with the recoveries of Braithwaite, Depay and Ansu in the front. Xavi has bet strongly on the homegrown players (Ilias, Abde, Jutglá, …) and they work for you too.
Right now, Dembelé is at a crossroads and every day what happens plays against him. We do not know where his future is, but it seems that right now moves away from a Barcelona in which it has undoubtedly failed. It has not justified the 135 million it cost in 2017.
#Barcelonas #ultimatum #Dembelé #renew #stands
Leave a Reply