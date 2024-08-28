It is reported that the Barcelona have made a late approach in the transfer window for Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic in a bid to bolster their weakened midfield.
Gavi and Frenkie de Jong have both started the new season injured, while Ilkay Gundogan was among a handful of recent departures that helped make the signing of summer signing Dani Olmo possible.
Barca thought they had an internal solution with 17-year-old Marc Bernal, the latest talent to emerge from the La Masia production line. But the youngster suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during the midweek win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
Versatile defender Andreas Christensen has been unable to fill the gap left behind by his own injury, and Fermin Lopez, whose start to the season has been slow due to a summer of two tournaments, and the injury-prone Pedri are the only established midfielders available. Marc Casado has been promoted to the first team this season, but has made just six first-team appearances in total.
But now it seems Barcelona have made a profitable attempt to boost their numbers while they can, with Fabrizio Romano reporting a €4m (£3.4m) loan offer for Bajcetic. He would not have an option to buy beyond this season and follows a loan offer this week from Red Bull Salzburg.
Bajcetic has only played in preseason with Arne Slot / Barrington Coombs/GettyImages
Bajcetic is a long-standing Liverpool player, but the 19-year-old has his own injury history that has limited him to 22 first-team appearances since making his senior debut in August 2022. He missed almost all of last season with a long-term calf problem and has also suffered from hip and back muscle issues in his fledgling career to date. Bajcetic has not been in the squad for a match in 2024/25.
A temporary move to Barcelona would mean a return home, even if only for the next ten months, for the Spain Under-21 international. He hails from Vigo in the north-west of the country and joined Liverpool’s academy shortly after turning 16 at the end of 2020.
Hansi Flick made it clear when Barcelona contacted N’Golo Kanté that he did not want the veteran former Chelsea midfielder, who has been at Al Ittihad since 2023.
