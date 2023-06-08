The world of soccer continues to be revolutionized: Lionel Andrés Messi announced that he will continue his career in the MLS, more precisely at Inter Miami. When everything made it seem that the Argentine was going to return to Barcelona, the news of the day (and of the semester) was that this will not happen.
David Beckham got away with it and was left with the most sought-after “free” player on the transfer market.
Hours later, Barcelona issued a statement that will probably give people talk these days.
On Monday the 5th, Jorge Messi, the footballer’s father and representative, conveyed to the Club’s president, Joan Laporta, the player’s decision to sign for Inter Miami despite having a proposal presented by Barça in response to the will expressed by both the FC Barcelona as by Lionel Messi to return to dress as azulgrana.
President Laporta understood and respected the decision taken by Messi to want to compete in a championship with fewer demands and further away from the focus and pressure to which he has been subjected in recent years.
Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a great tribute from Barcelona fans to a footballer who has been, is and will always be loved by Barça.
In this way, the club (mainly Joan Laporta, its president) detaches itself from Messi’s decision, implying that the Argentine’s non-arrival was due to the player’s desire to want “a championship with fewer demands.”
Will Lionel Messi answer something?
#Barcelonas #statement #learning #news #Messi #play #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply