Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao The first semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup will take place this January 8, a match that will take place in Saudi Arabia and will be marked by the Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor case, as well as by the equality between both contenders.

The duel, which will be played in King Abdullah Sport City KASC Stadium in Jeddah between the third and fourth classified in LaLiga does not have a clear favorite after the last three meetings between the two have been a victory, a draw and a loss for each. The last confrontation between both teams was won by Barcelona on the second day of the League. The blaugranas they won 2-1 in Montjuic with goals from Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

It is worth highlighting the doubts between the two groups. On the one hand, Barcelona arrives at the event with the suspense of Olmo and Víctor, displaced to the country of the Persian Gulf despite not having the license to play due to the mess of their record. at the expense of the CSD opinionwithout a specific deadline to issue it.

At least to Hansi Flickcoach of the Barça team, has the consolation that he will be able to count on Lamine Yamal after the trauma suffered to his ankle on December 15 against Leganés, although without revealing whether he will be in the starting eleven or on the bench. Without the talented 17-year-old European champion, the Catalans have seen their performance significantly diminished, so they trust in his leadership to resume good results after the bad streak of November and December, with only five points from the last 21 in league and three consecutive defeats at home -Las Palmas, Leganés and Atlético de Madrid-.









In the case of the current Copa del Rey champion, Athletic Bilbao, they appear in Jeddah with the Nico Williams scarewho did not train the previous day due to discomfort in his left ankle, but as long as there is no risk to his ligaments the Basque winger will play. Ernesto Valverde’s men defend 15 consecutive games without losing in three different competitions, and hopes to extend the streak to a Spanish Super Cup in which it was a finalist the last time it played.

Athletic Bilbao lineup in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao’s eleven: Unai Simón, De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri, Jauregizar, Galarreta, Berenguer, Unai Gómez, Iñaki Williams and Guruzeta.

Barcelona lineup, in the Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona eleven: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casadó, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

Schedule and where to watch the European Super Cup final on television and online

The duel between Athletic and Barcelona can be seen in live on television in Movistar+, in Movistar Spanish Super Cup at 8:00 p.m.. In addition, you can follow it live, minute by minute, on ABC.es, where all the information about the match in which the game will be decided will also be available. first finalist of the Spanish Super Cup.