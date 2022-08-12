Barcelona debut in LaLiga this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. against Rayo Vallecano. Lewandowski, Dembélé and nine more will be the warriors of the Tarrasa coach to start the season in the best way. Here we leave you the possible eleven of Xavi:
It is the basis of the new Xavi project. The German is a goalkeeper who gives a lot of security under the sticks and who has an exquisite game with his feet.
Despite not being his position, none of the other candidates convince the coach. Araujo is a sure thing wherever he plays and in the only league all the teams want to start off on the right foot. He is possibly the best player in the entire Xavi defense.
It has been one of the most important signings of Barcelona. He can exchange the position with Araujo and surely when it comes to having the ball they close with three central defenders. He aims to be one of the players who will have the most minutes this season in the Barça defense.
He has played all the preseason games as a starter for Barcelona. It would be very strange not to see him as a starter in the league debut, he is one of the most well-rounded players on the team. Despite the criticism received last season, he aims to be an important player.
He has no competition on this team. The club is still waiting for Marcos Alonso to arrive to reinforce the left side. His ownership is a fact, it would be very rare to see Balde start.
It is another of the key pieces of this team. The pillar through which all the movement of the Barcelona ball passes. A unique and unrepeatable player who will give one of his last seasons at the highest level. With the World Cup on the horizon, he could come into the final stretch of the season in poor shape if he doesn’t have a good rotation.
He is the player who must take the reins of Barcelona in the coming years. The wizard Pedri Potter has magic in his feet, he is an invaluable player. He along with Lewandowski can make one of LaLiga’s alliances. It has been seen that they have a very good feeling in the preseason games.
It is the future of Barcelona. Both he and Pedri have assured ownership throughout the season. With Frenkie De Jong with the future in the air they have no rival. He is one of the key pressure players in the team.
This is going to be your season. The Frenchman is more than motivated and the level he has given in his last games has left no room for doubt. This Barcelona seems to be going to be Demebélé, Lewandowski and nine more.
It is the great signing of the summer. All the Catalans are excited about the arrival of the Pole. He is the player they trust the most in the attack to try to achieve something big this season. There is no one who can take his position.
He is another of the players who excites Barcelona fans. The player has shown that he really wanted to play at the Camp Nou and that is very popular with the Barça fans. He will start if nothing goes wrong in the league debut.
