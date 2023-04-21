Barcelona wants reinforcements for the following season. However, the club’s finances as well as the limitations imposed by La Liga mean that those from Barcelona cannot move freely to sign the players that Xavi wants so much for the first team. Thus, the club analyzes routes to be able to obtain income and have the signings that the squad needs with two objectives, defend the league title and dream of the Champions League.
Added to this and as it has become a custom, Barcelona knows that one of the ways to get signings is free agency. Remembering that in recent years it has been a constant within the Catalans with the arrivals of Agüero, Depay, Eric García, Kessié, among others as footballers without a current contract. Today more than ever, Xavi’s men could follow that path once again and that is why they are considering putting an offer on the table for Roberto Firmino.
The culés want a forward center that rotates with Lewandowski. Signing Vitor Roque is almost impossible and Chelsea don’t want to release Aubameyang for free. With this, the best visible option is the still Liverpool footballer, who in fact has intentions of joining Xavi’s project, since weeks ago he offered his services and now more than ever he is in the club’s mind as a real alternative. The figures that the Catalans can offer for the signature of the player who received one of the best salaries in Liverpool are unknown.
#Barcelonas #offer #Brazilian #striker #Roberto #Firmino
Leave a Reply