FC Barcelona will travel to Hamburg this Tuesday to face Shakhtar for the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League. FC Barcelona will look for a victory to get a place in the round of 16. Below we show you the possible eleven that Xavi has in mind:
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
LHP: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona’s defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
DFC: ÍÑIGO MARTÍNEZ– Jules Koundé’s injury means that the Spaniard once again has a place in Xavi Hernández’s eleven after having started in the league against his former team. He has to pick up the pace.
LI: MARCOS ALONSO – The veteran player is barely counting for Xavi this season, however today he will start as a starter before the discomfort suffered by Balde.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The midfielder has become a fundamental player for Xavi at the start of the season and it will be difficult to get him into the eleven. Furthermore, he has not played international matches so he will be rested.
MC: FERMÍN LÓPEZ– Spanish midfielder Fermín López is one of the great promises of FC Barcelona. The youth player stands out for his control of the game, ability to distribute the ball and his tactical maturity despite his youth. His presence in the center of the field adds freshness and quality to the team.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona’s midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
DC: FERRAN TORRES– He is in great form, and wants to continue proving his worth. Lewandowski could rest to finish recovering 100%.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team’s midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Cancelo, Araujo, Íigo Martínez, Marcos Alonso
Midfielders: Oriol Romeu, Gundogan, Fermín López
Forwards: Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Joao Félix
