Barça reaches the semifinals of the Super Cup against Real Madrid in a very negative sporting situation, because in La Liga they are far from the whites and in the last match they drew against Granada. However, the Blaugranas recover several players for the semifinal match, which at least will allow Xavi other variants.
In addition, Barça has finally been able to register Ferran Torres, who has not yet been able to play for this reason, since the club was waiting to make an accounting gap for him. With this, Xavi will have more attackers with which to surprise the rival. On the other hand, the Catalan coach recovers Pedri, who has been blank for practically the entire season. He also travels with the Ansu Fati team, who have been absent for the last month after a muscle injury. However, the little relevance of the championship and the situation of the club, may make Xavi choose not to risk with this player and continue with a line-up similar to the one we saw last day.
For this reason, we could see Depay who already played minutes against Granada, together with Dembelé in the attack, who despite not having renewed, continues to play with Barça as one more. The companion at the top of these two could be Luuk De Jong, who is scoring important goals, or Ferran, who is ready to debut and show his worth. In the center of the field we would not have surprises, and we would continue seeing Gavi and Busquets, along with Nico, as Frenkie De Jong would arrive very just.
In defense it remains to be seen if we will continue to see Alves on the right of the starter, and Piqué’s partner, since Araujo and Eric are touched, which would allow Lenglet to continue playing to claim. This would be eleven:
Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Nico, Gavi; Dembélé, Depay, Ferran Torres.
