Barcelona had enormous hope in the future of Ansu Fati, however, as time went by, the enormous number of injuries that the winger suffered led him to lose the faith that the coaching staff and the board had in him, a fact that caused His loan to Brighton in the Premier League where his performance was total chaos. Now, the young Spaniard must report to the culé team, and although his total transfer was valued, his continuity is now being analyzed.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could give him the revenge that Ansu Fati so longs for, the club understands that the winger has talent, his quality was never under question, his greatest obstacle has been his physical deficiency, as he tends to fall due to injury constantly and even with Over time he has lost speed and endurance, which is why the sports area considers that through Hansi Flick’s work model, which involves enormous gym work, Fati could return to the required level.
This situation will be analyzed during the preseason, a period in which the player must demonstrate that he has sufficient technical football by then, obtain a space within the squad planning and begin his additional physical conditioning work. His transfer is not one hundred percent ruled out, however, only offers of around 40 million euros will be heard, no figure lower than that indicated will be considered or accepted by the Barcelona team.
