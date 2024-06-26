🔵🔴 Barça has a plan for Ansu Fati

▪️ FC Barcelona intends to recover its best version given its youth and its scoring nose

▪️ With the new people responsible for physical preparation, a tailored program will be made

▪️ The club’s intention is for Flick to see him at… pic.twitter.com/2WbTIEcEln

— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) June 26, 2024