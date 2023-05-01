FC Barcelona moves cautiously within the transfer market, and it is that the Barcelona club has financial restrictions and they know it. However, it is not a scenario that has not occurred before and at the end of the road, Joan Laporta has been able to resolve to the extent that today the club is the virtual champion of LaLiga when a couple of seasons ago they were not even close to at least to be able to compete locally in a dignified manner.
Within the movements desired by the club is the return of Leo Messi to the squad, the player wants it, the team likewise and there have been meetings with LaLiga to sign the same. The scenario is indeed optimistic, it seems that there is a real option for the Argentine to return to his house. However, there is nothing concrete, therefore, the Catalans do not want to take false steps and in the event of not being able to sign Leo, they will bet on the arrival of the great revelation from Spain.
According to information from the newspaper ACEAt the moment when the return of Messi is impossible, Barcelona will move for the signing of ‘Gabri’, the jewel of Celta de Vigo who has an offer from Real Madrid and dozens of options within the Premier League. The culés do not see the Argentine as the winger on the right that he was years ago, but rather as a playmaker; that is to say, as a more offensive interior, which is the same role that the youth plays within the Vigo team and for which they see him as the natural Plan B in case Messi’s return does not go ahead.
