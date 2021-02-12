Today, February 13, is exactly one year since the official suspension of the Mobile World Congress (MWC2020) in Barcelona for fear of the coronavirus. Twelve months later, covid-19, the virus that was hardly known at the time except in China, has become a pandemic and has spread throughout the world, causing millions of infected and dead. Despite this, the organizers of the world’s most important technology congress have emphatically stated this week that MWC 2021 will be held “in person” from June 28 to July 1 of this year. The central government and the Generalitat de Catalunya have joined the declaration. But reality seems to contradict them. Pavilions still empty, total absence of hotel and travel reservations, company desertion, lack of scheduled events and, above all, a skyrocketing level of contagion, point to a new postponement or the celebration of the event in a purely virtual way, until it is unrecognizable .

It began the month of February 2020. The coronavirus barely appeared in the secondary news of the news or in the even pages of the newspapers as a strange virus from China, one more. Fernando Simón, already then coordinator of Health Emergencies, had just solemnly declared that “Spain will not have, at most, beyond a diagnosed case” to add that he hoped there would be no local transmission, although even in that case it would be “very limited and very controlled”. Like Simón, the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, the Generalitat and the GSMA – the association of operators organizing the event – denied that holding the MWC involved any health risk. But on February 4, the South Korean company LG announced that it would not go to Barcelona to preserve “the health and safety of its customers, partners and employees.” All the alarms were going off. In the following days, a cascade of firms -among them multinationals such as Facebook, Intel, AT&T or Vodafone- supported the boycott. Finally, on February 13, the GSMA threw in the towel and officially canceled the event.

A year later, the health situation has worsened notably but the optimism of organizers and authorities about the celebration of the event remains unchanged. Spain is among the countries with the most deaths by number of inhabitants and Catalonia is the second autonomous community after Madrid due to accumulated infections. The rate of vaccination does not venture either that the Government’s forecast that 70% of the population will be vaccinated before summer will be fulfilled.

Despite this panorama, John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA, affirmed yesterday that the MWC will return to Barcelona in 2021, despite the pandemic, although “it will be a different event from previous editions”, with fewer visitors and rigorous security measures. security to avoid contagion.

“We have made significant progress to get to this point and are now 100% focused on bringing the event back, in person, from June 28 to July 1 of this year,” he said in a note sent to the media. the head of the GSMA, an employer association that brings together 800 mobile phone operators and more than 200 technology companies from around the world.

For his part, the Minister of Business and Knowledge of the Generalitat, Ramon Tremosa, indicated days ago that the largest mobile fair in the world will be held this year “yes or yes” in Barcelona with “all the necessary controls” because there are “A very high demand for presence”.

The precedents are not as flattering as Hoffman and the Generalitat paint them. CES in Las Vegas, the second most important technology event in the world after MWC, also promised last fall that it would be face-to-face in 2021. But finally its organizers had to rectify and digitalize the entire event, which took place from 11 to January 14. The consequence: the number of exhibitors was reduced from 4,000 to 1,800; the technological innovations presented were irrelevant and the number of digital assistants barely reached 100,000 compared to the 170,000 (physical) attendees of the 2020 edition.

At the moment, around a fifth of the original surface of the Fair where the MWC is held still does not cover the 100,000 square meters that are reserved for the event. Halls 2 and 3, where the most important firms of both operators (Telefónica, NTT, China Mobile, Vodafone and Orange) as well as equipment and network manufacturers (Huawei, Samsung, ZTE, Lenovo, Nokia, HP, Intel, ZTE or Microsoft), are almost complete. But the rest up to the eighth have many gaps, according to industry sources. For example, the Spanish Pavilion, which last year brought together 65 companies with the aim of showing the best national projects related to the mobile industry, in this edition will only reach 48, assuming that all available places are covered.

However, the occupancy figures are marked by the agreement reached by the GSMA with the main participants (and partners of the GSMA itself) to automatically renew their stands to save the 2021 edition and avoid compensation. The rest of the companies were offered to recover 50% of their investment and another 50% in credits to participate in subsequent editions. Only the smallest firms (with expenses of up to £ 5,000 or € 5,500) were given the option to recoup the entire investment. If not for this commitment, the space reservation for MWC 2021 would be considerably lower.

“Only Chinese companies, particularly Huawei, have made a rollout similar to last year. The rest prefer to wait and see. In fact, for the Saturday and Sunday before the official start of the MWC, where the presentations of mobile phones and devices are concentrated, and have the greatest media pull, we have no evidence that any large space has been rented, either inside or outside the Fair ”, says a manufacturer with a strong presence in Spain.

No hotel or plane reservations

As has happened in other canceled congresses, the arrival of thousands of visitors not only affects the organization of the event but also the city itself, since it does not seem logical to displace managers who cannot leave the hotel due to measures such as curfew or the closure of establishments and restaurants such as those that the Generalitat has been applying. “We do not yet have the defined teams that will attend the MWC. Nor have we made hotel reservations that other years are anticipated with a minimum of six months in advance. It is difficult to force a manager who during the day has to undergo all kinds of controls and attend to clients with a mask to seclude himself in his room when he leaves, ”says a spokesman for a major telecommunications company.

Indeed, the almost non-existent hotel reservations in Barcelona as well as airline tickets for those dates attest to that extreme caution when planning the congress on the part of the participants, many of whom are betting on a purely virtual event until the restrictions mobility and sanitary conditions allow a return to the MWC of a lifetime. The alternatives would be a new postponement to the end of the year (the GSMA already decided last September to postpone the 2021 edition from March 1 to June 28) or the definitive suspension. And nobody wants to throw in the towel a second time.