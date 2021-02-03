Diego Forlan has gone through the microphones of “El Larguero” from Cadena SER to review sports news and analyze the good time that the Atlético de Madrid.

Renovate Ramos: “Yes, it would be a pity (if he did not renew) and that a player with his career had to go elsewhere and end up elsewhere. He is fit and makes a difference. Defensively he is strong and has his presence. I don’t know No club bases any club on one player because it depends on everyone. The mistake that Barcelona made with Suárez is being made by Real Madrid with Ramos. They are important, there is a squad, they are negotiations and you have to understand it on both sides. He is a great player and that is in force more than some young people “.

Power in the locker room: “No player is above any institution. When he is allowed that power is when the mistake is made. It is important to have a player like Ramos who has that power like Cristiano or Messi, but it is not easy to manage it and set limits . When they are exceeded, there has to be someone superior to set the limit. I don’t know if this is the case or not. Having a player of this caliber is important for the institution and decisions have to be made. There are players who have earned themselves a step above and it is logical because they have earned it, but that step that does not exceed the limits. It would be necessary to ask why the decision of Suárez was made. He is one of the players who makes the difference. “

Home of Luis Suárez: “He has a lot of goal. He has always had it. He is comfortable and made a good decision.”

Cavani: “He likes to have spaces and the Atlético style would have adapted well. Suárez and Cavani are different. Individually they would have adapted very well because the style is similar to that played by Uruguay.”

Full field: “At the present time Atlético is a shame because every game would be a party. With 10 points above Madrid and Barça.”

League: “It is difficult for him to escape. In football you cannot predict anything. Matches are decided by details. There is a month that can be fatal for you. The seasons are long and there Atlético is taking distance from points. It is a solid team with good parts. “

Uruguayans: “There was a time when there was no relief up front. In the case of Darwin and Brian Rodríguez they see good possibilities to continue growing.”