The management of the Catalan “Barcelona” refused to discuss with the striker Lionel Messi the details of his departure from the club. This is reported by BBC Sport and Diario Sport journalist Guillaume Balaguet in his Twitter…

According to Balage, the bosses of the blue garnet are ready to meet with the player, but not in order to negotiate his transfer. In addition, they adhere to the clause in the contract for the payment of compensation in the amount of 700 million euros.

Earlier on August 28, the father of football player Jorge Messi spoke about the future of his son. He said that the player will definitely not move to PSG, as the transfer to Manchester City has already been agreed.

At the same time, on August 27, it was reported that in City, the Argentinian intends to reunite with the former partner in the Catalan club, and now the PSG player Neymar. Messi has already contacted the Brazilian.

Talk about the departure of the six-time Golden Ball winner from the Catalan club arose because of his dissatisfaction with the situation in the team and became more frequent after the crushing defeat of Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League from Bayern (2: 8). After leaving the tournament, the blue garnet changed their coach, and Ronald Koeman, who came to replace Kike Setiena, had already met with Messi. The footballer’s contract with the club expires in the summer of 2021.