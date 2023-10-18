Barcelona (AFP)

Barcelona’s vice president responsible for economic affairs, Eduard Romeu, confirmed that last season’s Spanish Football League champion “is still under surveillance”, but has emerged from a critical financial situation.

The Catalan official said while presenting the budgets for the past and next seasons, during a press conference, “We are still under observation. We have recovered and know how to get out of this situation, but we cannot get lost along the way.”

Barcelona recorded profits of 304 million euros in the 2022-2023 season, which is higher than the expectations of the Catalan club, which is seeking to clean up its financial situation.

For the current season, the club expects profits of 11 million euros, excluding taxes, thanks to the decrease in salaries associated with the departure of its mainstays this summer, such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who moved to Inter Miami, and Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Romeo explained that the Blaugrana club’s priority is “improving the financial situation, especially towards investors, and continuing to reduce debt burdens.”

The Spanish Football League, in the context of respect for fair financial play, exercises strict control over clubs’ spending on salaries and player transfers.

Last September 14, it decided to reduce Barcelona’s spending ceiling, which now amounts to 270 million euros. This ceiling relates to the salaries of players and employees, transfer costs, agent commissions, bonuses, and others.