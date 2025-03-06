The Digital Twin of Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) has already gone from the theoretical plane to the practical. The virtual recreation of the city, street by street, with great detail, has already been fed in a first phase with a large amount of historical data collected by municipal technicians and obtained from the information captured by sensors.

Now comes time to squeeze its potential and start using it as an assistant in decision making. The first models and applications of use will be ready in the coming weeks, according to Fernando Cucchietti, a BSC researcher, who presented yesterday the progress of the project at the Mobile World Congress.

One of the specific cases in which it will be useful is for the expansion of the bike lanes network, which will take advantage of the Barcelona City Council to simulate and analyze the impact that changes in the mobility of the environment can have as well as in trade or noise.

The objective in which those responsible for the BSC and the Barcelona Consistory work is that the system is not available only for professionals, but that it ends up being accessible to citizens, so that everyone can make traffic simulations. In this way, some will be able to see how that bike lane that sounds so well in their head can have harmful effects on the traffic of the environment and others can check how to really give space to the bicycle is not as serious as they thought. The digital twin, in principle, leaves aside all biases and prejudices and is based exclusively on data.

According to Cucchietti, what the system does is “to create different simulation models to analyze the possible scenarios and thus have the previous information necessary to know the impact of a decision.” Before it took a long time to have those models, now with the supercomputer it is a matter of minutes.

Viladecans and other cities such as Kobe also take advantage of the potential of the system developed by the BSC

Another of the applications in which the effects of urban actions on the control of pollution and air quality are analyzed. It is being tested with the Viladecans City Council, which is studying the effects they can achieve with renaturalization actions of the urban environment in which they are moving forward. “It can be an essential tool to improve the operational efficiency of the administration,” says the mayor of this city of Baix Llobregat, Olga Morales, convinced that “having a detailed virtual model helps to manage the changing demands of the environment quickly and efficiently.” In that sense, they will also use it in Viladecans to analyze the best itineraries of new bike lanes that must accompany the growth of the city.

In the development of the BSC digital twin there are also more distant cities, such as the Japanese Kobe, famous for her veal meat but with a very dynamic digital ecosystem. In this case, the system of the city of 15 minutes is being applied but not in the European form that aims to guarantee basic services of health, culture and education at a quarter of an hour of the home. In the case of the Japanese, their interest focuses on solving the problem of evacuations in case of emergency and in the proximity of a shelter throughout the urban plot of this city that suffered a traumatic earthquake in 1995 that has marked the city’s policies in later 30 years.