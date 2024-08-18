The future of Joao Cancelo remains in the limbo of doubt. A couple of days ago, Pep Guardiola He stated that as long as he is within the Manchester Citywill take him into account, however, the coach has also left the door open to his departure, either on a transfer or on loan. It is no secret that the defender is interested in returning to the squad of Barcelona and the Catalans are looking favourably on his possible signing, as long as it doesn’t involve an investment beyond what is possible this summer.
He Sport Newspaper reports that the Barcelona has already informed Jorge Mendesthe Portuguese agent, his demands to seek the return of the full-back, being two to be specific. The first, that the Manchester City accept a loan similar to last season’s, that is, one in which the Catalans are not forced to pay a recovery fee. Secondly, given the lack of salary margin, which is why the Catalans still have many pending registrations, I cancel will have to accept a very significant salary reduction compared to what he currently receives in the Premier League.
With such conditions on the table, I cancel and Mendes They will have to make a final decision, wait to end up accepting the rules of the game. Barcelonastay within the Manchester City at least one more year or in any case, leave the box Pep to any other destination.
