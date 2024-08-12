FC Barcelona lost to Monaco in the 2024 edition of the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy, which dates back to 1966. In all these years, Barça has celebrated great victories and suffered historic defeats in the tournament.
In the most recent edition, the Blaugrana lost by a score of 0-3, in one of the biggest routs in the history of this competition.
However, this has not been Barcelona’s most painful defeat in the competition. Below we present the biggest defeats for the Blaugrana at the Joan Gamper.
The Barcelona team suffered the biggest defeat in the history of this tournament in the 1970 edition, when they fell 0-5 to Dynamo Moscow. This result was recorded in the semi-finals of the competition.
In the final of the 1981 Joan Gamper Tournament, FC Barcelona was defeated by German side Cologne by a score of 0-4.
In the 1993 final, the Blaugrana team lost 3-1 to Tenerife.
In the 1994 final, the Naranjeros beat the Blaugranas by a score of 1-4.
FC Barcelona had not lost in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy since 2012, when they lost by the narrowest of margins to Sampdoria. Since then, Barça have won 11 games in a row, scoring 44 goals.
