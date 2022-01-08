Ferrán arrived in Barcelona and was presented by President Joan Laporta as the new signing of the Blaugrana forward, but the reality is that the player is not registered in La Liga and cannot compete. The last news of the culé environment that we have been able to know, has been the departure of Coutinho. The player leaves Can Barca to return to the Premier League, specifically to Aston Villa, the player wants minutes and has decided to lower his salary and arrive on loan until the end of the season, something that Barcelona, economically speaking, comes in handy , since the player will charge less and will only have to take care of a 1/4 of his chip. Many thought that with the departure of Philippe it was enough for Ferran’s enrollment, but it is not like that …
In order for the international to play, Barcelona has to adhere to the financial Fair Play, so what are the accounts for Ferran to be registered?
In the first place we have two variants: the amortization of the player’s transfer (€ 55M paid to City) plus his salary (€ 5M per season). Now in order to determine the cost in this season, we must divide the two parameters. The first considering that he signs until 2027 the player will cost € 10M per season plus the € 5M of the current half season, which will mean € 2.5M in this half of the season.
Adding everything Ferran it will cost Barcelona € 5m this season. If we add that Coutinho’s departure will free € 7M, which means that Barcelona will free € 3.5M, it would only be left for the Barça club to sell or transfer players and release a mass of € 3M to be able to complete the € 1.5M that they are needed for Ferran.
#Barcelonas #accounts #register #Ferran #Torres
Leave a Reply