Ronald Koeman surprised with the rotations. The coach started with Coutinho, Demir and Balde. The game went uphill with Duarte’s goal in the early stages of the game. Finally, the blaugranas saved a point with a header from Araújo.
Ter Stegen (SC): could not do anything in the goal. The Granada did not fire again.
Sergiño Dest (4): He started as a right-back and ended up on the left-back due to Balde’s injury. Sometimes he forgets that he is a winger and his priority is to defend.
Eric Garcia (5): In a game with the lines so advanced and with his ability to play the ball, he should have come into play more.
Araújo (7): He finished the game playing as a forward and scored the tying goal with a header from the edge of the small area.
Alex Balde (6): Balde’s debut as a starter was conditioned by physical problems. He hurt his lower back and was substituted in the first half. It was correct.
Sergi Roberto (2): missing. Barcelona advanced lines with the goal and bottled Granada, but the Catalan hardly participated or did anything worth mentioning. Replaced at rest.
Sergio Busquets (6): the Catalan assumed the responsibility of leading the team and providing character. He stopped the Nasrid counterattacks and insisted on his teammates to be more forceful in divided balls.
Frenkie de Jong (5): Just approved for the Dutch. When it moved it created spaces and dangerous situations, but it moved very little.
Demir (5): very weak game of the footballer, who made his debut as a starter. Some isolated play, but without danger. Replaced by Piqué fifteen minutes before the final whistle.
Memphis Depay (6): the player who makes the difference. He starred in all the attack actions, but it is useless if they do not end in a goal.
Coutinho (5): He lacks spark, he has to pick up the pace of competition. He left some detail in the overflow, but he needs more speed and intensity to be a decisive player.
Changes
Mingueza (6): came in in the 40th minute to play on the right side. He joined the attack and was attentive to cut the starts of Machís.
Luuk de Jong (5): He went out to finish off the centers and some hunted, but none was between the three suits.
Gavi (7): he assisted Araújo so that the Uruguayan tied the game. He has eaten Riqui Puig’s toast.
Riqui Puig (0): Barcelona couldn’t find ideas and went out the last twenty minutes to find new paths. It did not come into play.
Hammered (5): He came out to play as a forward and got his face in the area for the goal. It did not succeed.
