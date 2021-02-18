In Lithuania, tonight’s rival posed problems for Barça, who had to work hard to win the game (62-73). The good Barça defense was key in that match, because the Lithuanian team is one of the ones with the best shooting percentage in the entire Euroleague. Something that Barça must watch out for, but not fear: Jasikevicius’s team forms one of the best defenses in Europe, leaving their rivals well below their scoring averages. Physical strength will also be important: “In Kaunas it was a very tough match. I hope for a match like this and play better in attack. His defensive pressure made us lose more than 20 balls, we couldn’t develop our game “, said the Barça coach in the preview.