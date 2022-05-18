In Barcelona they have different problems, on and off the pitch. With the passage of time, the club has resolved it and the culé boat begins to come out afloat, although it still has different fissures to solve. On the pitch, the team led by Xavi recovered their punch with the arrival of reinforcements in winter, however, in defense the team is still not reliable at all.
It is true that Ronald Araujo has become one of the best central defenders on the planet, however, he is the only player in the entire lower zone who looks completely reliable. That being the case, the board is already working on different signings that make the culé defense a wall and has in mind a reinforcement that would be ideal, although it is not easy to achieve.
Both the technical area and Xavi himself are fascinated by the idea that Jules Koundé is Ronald Araujo’s duo, however, his signing, desired as it is, is not easy at all, the Blaugrana club would have to pay directly the millionaire figure that Seville establishes for the French, last summer they sought to take over their services by lowering their price by offering players as a bargaining chip, a formula that failed and that does not seem to have an effect on this market either. A price is estimated between 60 and 80 million euros.
#Barcelona #yearns #Jules #Koundé #outlook
Leave a Reply