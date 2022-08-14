Barcelona did not go beyond the 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano. And a game that was a bit too fragmented sent the blaugrana coach into a rage …

La Liga also begins and the Barcelona of the new signings registered (except Koundè) in a hurry does not go beyond the 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano. A result that a few years ago would have seemed strange, but which instead further demonstrates that Xavi’s work is not at all simple and that he will have to go on for a long time to get the Blaugrana back to what it once was. Despite a clear territorial domination and statistics that confirm it, the Catalans did not score and in the recovery they also finished in ten for the expulsion of Sergio Busquets for a double yellow card. And speaking of recovery, a game that was a bit too fragmented sent the blaugrana coach into a rage.

As reported AS, in the press conference at the end of the match the coach talked about a topic that is particularly close to his heart: the actual time. Something that, according to him, would put an end to wasting time. “For me it is a ridiculous thing, what are we waiting to put the actual time? So we always have to see if recovery will give eight minutes or twenty-two. And ridiculous things happen because the trap can be triggered. Who knows, one day we will too, huh? I am not saying this for Rayo in particular, but I think we are the only sport that does not have the actual time. Is UEFA not thinking about fair play? Because with the actual time the dramas would end. “ See also Union Magdalena vs. Junior, live: follow all the action of the League

A speech very similar to the one already made last season, when the coach noticed that against his opponents the opposing teams tended to waste time and simulate injuries to run the clock. But this cannot be the only reason for the draw and Xavi knows it … “Creating chances was more difficult than normal, but we have had them, but with the wasting of time the game always slows down. We want to show people that we can. to be on the right path, but we are at the beginning, we ask for patience and that the public believe in this team. Today’s result is disappointing, but we must continue to believe in this model of play, which is what will lead us to the results. ” Always assuming that the opponents do not know how to play well with the clock.

