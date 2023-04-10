Barcelona, ​​Spain.- The coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandezacknowledged that his team has lacked “maturity” in “big” matches, such as in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid (0-4), although he recalled that winning The league would have “extraordinary value”.

At a press conference, the Egarense coach described Monday’s duel against Girona as “very important”, with which his team wants to redeem itself from the defeat in the last clásico and enjoy a fifteen-point advantage over Real Madrid, who lost against Villarreal on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“Tomorrow’s game is more important because we can leave Real Madrid at fifteen points with 30 left to play. It is an opportunity and we cannot fail. We want to be champions and tomorrow is one more step. It would give us a very important margin, ”he assessed.

However, he anticipates Xavi a “complicated match” against Girona, a team that, in his opinion, does things “very well”. “It will cost us for sure, but with the help of the fans and the defeat of Real Madrid, it motivates us more to go for the game,” he added.

Xavi Hernández directing a training session for Barcelona/EFE

The coach urged his footballers to turn the page on the cup elimination, which he defined as “a chestnut” that should serve his pupils to mature with a view to the future.

“We have won the Spanish Super Cup and we have The league directed. We have reached the semifinal of the Cup and in Europe we have not competed well. We are still under construction and during this construction titles have to be won. We have obtained a title and we are on the way to obtaining another ”, she added.

Therefore, Xavi insisted that lifting The leaguea title that the Barça club has not won since the 2018-19 season, would be the “host” and would give “stability” to the work done this season.

To value the domestic competition, the coach remarked that they have competed against Real Madrid, “current champion of LaLiga and the ‘Champions'”, he specified.

However, he recognized that his team must “recover the good feelings” that, in his opinion, they showed in the first half of the classic cupbearer before Real Madrid scored the first goal of the game.

Asked about other current Barça names such as Sergio Busquets, who has not yet renewed his contract that ends on June 30, Xavi he wants to convince the captain to continue one more season.

“If everything goes well, you can leave with titles; and would leave in good time. I perfectly understand that you hesitate, but I will insist that you continue, ”he added.

He also praised Ez Abde, a footballer owned by Barcelona who is playing on loan at Osasuna this season, who he said is “taking advantage of” the opportunities he is enjoying in Pamplona. “When he returns from loan, we will value it. He can be an important piece in the future, ”he opined about the Moroccan striker.