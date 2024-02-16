The cleanup in Barcelona is a path to be completed, in general the club today has fewer untouchable players than ever, names like Lamine, Gavi, Pedri and few others, hence, the idea of the board is to listen to offers for the bulk of the staff and negotiate sales of several million to have financial potential and move within the market. Today, according to Sport, the club would have three formal offers for three of the most prominent names.
Bayern Munich has left 70 million euros on Barcelona's table and they will wait for the culé's response throughout the summer. The Blaugrana's idea is to retain the Uruguayan, for them, their best defender, although, in the event that the footballer asks to leave, the minimum price for him is one hundred million euros.
The Jong drama has been reactivated, if the player does not renew with a lower salary, he will be put up for sale. Frenkie has a lot of market in the Premier League, where Tottenham have already offered 60 million euros for the former Ajax, a figure that Barcelona considers insufficient today.
A disappointing signing, in Barcelona they know that the Brazilian is nothing more than a shadow of what was expected of him. That being the case, they hope to sell him no matter what in the summer, with everything and the protection that the winger has from Deco. Tottenham itself would have already put 70 million euros on Laporta's table, a figure that meets expectations.
#Barcelona #offers #table #stars
Leave a Reply