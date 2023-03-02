The Franck Kessié issue within Barcelona is still in limbo, the African arrived at the club as a free agent in the last summer market and since then it has not been possible to win ownership with the ball at his feet. It is true that the former Milan player today is a constant piece within the eleven, but this has been the result of injuries and suspensions suffered by players like Pedri, Gavi and Busquets, not so much due to the sporting merit of the Ivory Coast player.
We have informed you over the last few weeks that Kessié does it until the end of the season will determine his future within the club, the player has suitors in various parts of the planet, who have been joined by one of sporting and financial weight, the Tottenham, who is fully willing to present an offer for the services of the midfielder, a fact that makes the administrative area of the whole of Barcelona smile.
The Spurs have as a sporting priority the signing of the Ivorian all-terrain player and the reality is that Barcelona would be happy to finalize his sale to the London team, since within the list of applicants for Franck’s services, the team of The Spurs is the one that is willing to offer the most money for the player’s transfer, which would represent real financial oxygen for the Blaugrana team in the face of the investment they seek to make in the summer market.
#Barcelona #happy #sell #Kessie
Leave a Reply