Barcelona arrived at matchday 23 of La Liga with a clear objective, to get into the Champions positions. Since Xavi arrived, the panorama of the team changed for the better, but he was still unable to count on the players that he considered would bear fruit. He arrived with a project done.
Everything changed in the winter market. Four new faces were going to illuminate Xavi and the whole of Barcelona. Dani Alves, Ferrán Torrés, Adama Traoré and Aubameyang. Being able to make a team in your own way is all easier than arriving and training what Koeman left behind. Xavi has not only achieved a team that plays football well, but has also improved the performance of many players such as Piqué or Jordi Alba, who were not going through his best moment.
Despite losing to Madrid in the Super Cup, the team left very good feelings, and Xavi was clear: “I’m proud of this team.” Xavi knew and knows what he has in his hands. One of the best things about football is that every 4 days it gives you a new opportunity to improve the previous one and that’s how Barcelona came to play against Atlético de Madrid. A game to life or death where it is that he won would be done with a Champions position. Barcelona started losing, but at no time did they lose face in the match, quite the opposite, it went further.
The culé team has won the most important game of the season for them and from now on they only have to keep going up. Xavi has managed to bring a clear idea of the game and Laporta has given him the players he needed to be able to carry it out. Barcelona was not dead, it was just resting…
