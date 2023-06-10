FC Barcelona leaves behind the claim against CVC by filing a brief in the Court of First Instance number 15 of Madrid and leaves Athletic Club and Real Madrid as the only clubs that will continue with the procedure. This is a new chapter in the distance between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, who after the ‘Negreira Case’ have been moving away.
By joining the agreement with the CVC, FC Barcelona will receive income that will help alleviate the investment in the renovation of the Spotify Camp Nou and will also facilitate the registration of players in this transfer market, let’s remember that the club was unable to register Gavi during the season and for the moment they are supported by a fine line on the issue of Financial Fair Play.
What is the CVC?
CVC is an investment fund that reached an agreement with La Liga through which CVC would provide an investment of close to 2,000 million euros in exchange for 10% of the audiovisual rights of the teams for the next 50 years.
More news about FC Barcelona
What clubs are included in the agreement?
The agreement was extended to all clubs in La Liga, including the First and Second Division, and 38 teams initially accepted the proposal. Real Oviedo was the only Second Division team to reject it, joining Athletic Club, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
Later, Oviedo changed its mind and now FC Barcelona too, increasing the number of clubs to 40 and leaving Athletic Club and Real Madrid alone in this dispute.
Why are Athletic Club and Real Madrid against each other?
News of the La Liga-CVC deal caused quite a stir in the football world in Spain, and while many clubs were quick to accept the proposal, others believe it is not a legal deal and therefore cannot go ahead. In addition, the teams that have rejected it do not argue that ceding management to a new company could end up in clubs losing their ability to control and supervise.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Barcelona #withdraws #lawsuit #CVC #leaves #Athletic #Club #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply