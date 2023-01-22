Barcelona, ​​with the minimum, gets rid of Getafe and remains firm at the top

Barcelona suffered to win Getafe (16th) 1-0, but adds three very important points to consolidate its leadership in LaLiga and put pressure on Real Madrid, which closes the day at San Mamés on Sunday.

The young man Pedri Gonzalez He was the author of the only goal of a game in which Getafe deserved more in the second part, coming to count on several occasions to have taken at least one point from Camp Nou.



Thanks to this victory, Barça reaches 44 points, six more than Real Madrid, who will play against Athletic in Bilbao. Getafe started scaring, with a goal by Borja Mayoral that was canceled for offside by the ‘azulón’ striker (3).

Without putting on an extraordinary game, Barcelona took control of the game and took advantage of an error in the rival’s ball to open the scoring with a cross from the left by the Brazilian Raphinha who finished off the net, in a position of center forward, Pedri (35).

The Canarian midfielder was about to provoke another goal, but from Getafe, since he risked a loan to Marc André ter Stegen, leaving only Mayoral against the German goalkeeper, who won the one-on-one (41).

As is happening in many games this season, the team coached by Xavi Hernandezbrand new winner of the Spanish Super Cup a week ago (defeating Real Madrid 3-1), took a step back and let Getafe come closer in danger in search of an equalizer.

Borja Mayoral was close to achieving it as soon as he returned from the locker room with a cross shot that Ter Stegen sent for a corner (47) and the striker trained at Real Madrid had another clear chance with a header that he sent wide (74).

Minutes before, Barça could have made things even more complicated if the referee of the match had considered a plate by Ousmane Dembelé on Paraguayan center-back Omar Alderete (68) deserving of expulsion and not a simple warning. Getafe tried until the end and was able to take a point with Juanmi Latasa’s header in discount that Ter Stegen saved to give his team victory (90+3).

