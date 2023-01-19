Barcelona continues to be invincible in the classics. No matter the casualties or the way in which the teams arrive, the women’s Barcelona-Madrid is the exclusive property of the Catalans, who this Thursday have added their tenth consecutive victory. The Whites had their chance, getting the first extra time against the dominators of Spanish football, but not even the expulsion of Irene Paredes in the second half has served them to break the streak of Jonatan Giráldez’s men, who are already finalists in the Spanish Super Cup , a trophy for which they will fight against Real Sociedad.

Barça arrived at the stadium with two of their players injured (Jana Fernández and Cata Coll) while Alberto Toril’s men were encouraged after leaving good feelings at the start of the season, especially in defense. They are the second least thrashed team in the league. And they gave, indeed, a good example of their defensive solidity in this semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. Although it was of little use to them.

Initially, Barcelona gave the white team a few minutes of peace. In the last three meetings between the two teams, Giráldez’s players have always opened the scoring before half an hour into the game. And this Thursday they also repeated the same script. After a dribble by Clàudia Pina on the edge of the area, the Catalan player planted herself in the crescent to place the ball next to her opponent’s poster and score the first of the afternoon. The ball took a spin that only the player from Montcada i Reixach knows how to do and scored her tenth goal among all competitions after two games with a scoring drought.

Barca’s superiority was evident; the pressure on the spinal cord prevented Madrid from leaving their own field, but when they did they found themselves up against the wall of Irene and Mapi León, who blocked all the balls that they tried to filter. If in the first half there was Barca dominance, the second began with Madrid withdrawn at the front. The talk in the locker room helped those from Toril to turn the game around. The whites raised offensive lines and jumped onto the green with more energy than in the first half. Faced with Barcelona’s difficulty in adding more goals to the scoreboard, Madrid took advantage and tied the game. It was a free kick and the target was signed by Weir, who sent the leather over the barrier so that Paños conceded his ninth goal all season.

Barcelona had to deal with pressure from Madrid and Jonatan Giráldez found the game script difficult. Especially when Irene Paredes, who already had a yellow from the first part, saw the second and had to be expelled from it. Barça had not played with ten since the last game in the league last season. But the azulgranas kept attacking. Geyse’s attempts against Misa, on the one hand, and Esther’s counterattacks, who sought to take advantage of the numerical inferiority, did not serve to break the tie. They went to extra time, an unusual suffering for the Catalans.

The game was headed for penalties until Bronze caused a foul inside the area in the second half and the referee whistled the maximum penalty. Mariona Caldeneny waited for Misa to jump ahead of time to send the ball into the center of the net and break the tie in the semifinal. The tension was present in the green, with one less player and with Madrid pressing, but Paralluelo ended with the Barça suffering in added time. After Oshoala stole the ball, the athlete received assistance from the Nigerian to seal the pass.

The victory classifies Barcelona to the final of the Spanish Super Cup that they will have to play against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Both teams already met in the first final of this tournament, where Barça came out champion 1-10. The Catalans want to lift the third Super Cup after winning Real Madrid for the tenth time in a row, all the duels played since the creation of the team at the white club.

