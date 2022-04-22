The matches corresponding to the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League began and with it, a historic match was held at the Camp Nou to kick off the series between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, a match that looked to be quite close, but as we said, he painted for it, but it wasn’t.
In a totally Blaugrana party, Barcelona already have a foot and a half in the UEFA Champions League final with 90 more minutes to go in Germany.
The Camp Nou in maximum capacity experienced a real match, which is worth mentioning, it became historic by breaking the Guinness record for the highest attendance in a women’s soccer match, with 91,533 people who were present at the stadium, also being the largest public for which Wolfsburg as an institution has played both men’s and women’s.
The game started electrifying, with Aitana Bonmatí scoring the first for the locals just at minute 3. Then, the Norwegian Caroline Graham-Hansen appeared to make it 2-0 against the Germans at minute 10.
Running half an hour into the match, Barcelona already thrashed Jenni Hermoso 3-0 to put the third for the locals. 5 minutes later, Her Majesty Alexia Putellas would say present on the scoreboard by putting the fourth on the board. Marker with which they would leave at half time.
For the second period, Wolfsburg managed to recompose a bit and discount through Jill Roord, however, the difference was still quite wide and if that gave them a slight hope, Alexia would appear again to seal her double and put the 5- 1 practically lapidary for the Germans who take an important win in Spain.
In this way, Barcelona adds a great victory that has them very close to getting into the grand final of the tournament, waiting for what happens next week in Germany and waiting for what happens in the other key between PSG and Lyon.
