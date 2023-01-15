The eighteen-year-old phenomenon of the Blaugrana, who had been without titles since April 2021, decisive with one goal and two assists. Ancelotti’s men never in the game: for Xavi first triumph at Barça as a coach

The last time Madrid lost a final, Gavi was 8 years old. It was the spring of 2013, the twilight of the Mourinhista three-year period, At the Bernabeu Atletico Madrid won the Copa del Rey. Since then one success after another. Until yesterday, when Gavi, 18 years full of class, talent and energy, brought down Madrid with a goal and two assists. In the Clásico number 251, Barcelona prevailed 3-1 at King Fahd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, winning its 14th Super Cup, two more than two rivals. After 14 months Xavi wins his first trophy as Barça coach, which in turn breaks a fast that had lasted since April 2021. Twenty-one months that seemed eternal to the Catalans.

THE CHOICES — Carlo decided to give up on Rodrygo, decidedly gray in the semifinal against Valencia, advancing Valverde and still using Kroos as a pivot in place of the injured Tchouameni, between the returning Modric and Camavinga, another bad exit from the semifinal. Compared to the match with Betis, Xavi changed full-backs: Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba off, Araujo moved to the right to deal with Vinicius, Christensen in in the middle and Balde on the left. The system is also different, 4-2-3-1 with Pedri behind Lewandowski between Dembélé and Gavi, with De Jong on the Busquets line, resting with Betis and reaching 45 Clásicos, a record shared with Sergio Ramos and Leo Messi. See also Milan is good for Giroud: the Frenchman returns to the national team in place of Benzema

DOMAIN BLAUGRANA — Barcelona were more hungry and needed to win this title, and it showed right away. Xavi’s team dominated the first part closing it with two goals and a post. For Madrid only a good opportunity offered by Mendy to Benzema. Barça hit the post with Lewandowski in the 13th minute thanks to the incredible Courtois, who went down from his 2 meters with incredible speed and stopped the Pole’s right-footed shot from the edge. On the rebound Balde shot very high.

ONE-TWO BLAUGRANA — In the 33rd minute the first goal: Rudiger, just hit on the head by Courtois on the way out, offers a bad ball to Camavinga, recovery by Busquets and then three very rapid touches from right to left, Dembélé, Pedri, Lewandowski, control and left-footed shot by Gavi for the Blaugrana lead. The boy hadn’t scored since last February and took away from Xavi the record of youngest scorer in the history of the Spanish Super Cup. No reaction from Madrid and before the break another defensive error, this time by Carvajal, opening by De Jong for Gavi who unloaded in the middle for Lewandowski who scored his twentieth goal in 22 appearances for Barça into an empty net. See also Qatar 2022 World Cup, day three – LISTEN TO THE BUSINESS PODCAST

LIVE WITH COURTOIS — In the interval, Ancelotti put in for Rodrygo for Camavinga by pulling Valverde back, but it was Courtois who kept Madrid alive with two great interventions on Dembélé launched magnificently by Balde and then on Lewandowski activated by Busquets.

AMAZING GAVI — However, the Belgian goalkeeper was unable to do anything when in the 69th minute an unfortunate pass by Ceballos (who came on for Modric) was intercepted by the incredible Gavi, who unloaded on Lewandowski. Return ball for Gavi who caught Pedri at the far post with the goal available. Madrid had yet to hit Ter Stegen’s goal. He did so shortly after, but the awakening came too late: only in the 93rd minute Benzema, shooting twice, managed to beat Ter Stegen for the final 3-1. Barcelona wins the Super Cup and also sends a signal for La Liga, which currently leads by 3 points over Madrid. See also The bad news continues in Rayados: Rodrigo Aguirre was injured in the 0-1 win against Atlético de San Luis

January 15, 2023 (change January 15, 2023 | 22:49)

