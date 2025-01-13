“Slap in the face”, “tsunami” and tears from the president: Barça once again made a statement in the Spanish Clásico with a 5-2 win against Real Madrid – for the German coach of Barcelona, ​​his first title there has enormous weight. But also for others.

Sunday evening in Jeddah had already featured such a number of spectacular events that it was fair to ask whether someone had rubbed a magic lamp. But then Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona, ​​came onto the stage and topped everything because he released almost all of the emotions that had been pent up over the past few weeks. At the parade of the winners of the Spanish Super Cup, which has been held in Saudi Arabia for years, he warmed every member of the team; The German Barça coach Hansi Flick and captain Raphinha also received a kiss on the neck.