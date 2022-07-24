Las Vegas (DPA)

Barcelona decided the friendly El Clasico match, in the face of its traditional stubborn rival, Real Madrid, after beating it 1-0, as part of the two teams’ preparations for the new football season in Spain.

In front of the tens of thousands who gathered in the stadiums “Elegant” stadium in Las Vegas in the United States, Barcelona achieved an important moral victory over Real Madrid before the start of the new season.

The Brazilian Rafinha, who was recently transferred to Barcelona, ​​scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute, with a superb and elegant shot.

The match witnessed the first participation of the Polish Robert Lewandowski, 33, who also joined Barcelona a few days ago, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied Lewandowski a goal, as the goalkeeper excelled in stopping more than one attempt from Lewandowski and his colleagues.

The match also witnessed the presence of Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on the coaching staff of the team after he finally obtained a visa to enter the United States.

Barcelona started the match with a squad that might be his best, as Xavi pushed his new Danish player Andreas Christiansen in defense instead of Gerard Pique.

On the other hand, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti retained some of his key elements on the bench at the start of the match.

For example, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos, as well as Ferland Mendy, started the match on the bench, before pushing them in the middle of the match, while Aurelien Chuamini and Eduardo Camavinga participated in the starting lineup.