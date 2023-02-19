The Barcelonawith two goals in the closing stages of the first period, put an end to Cádiz’s resistance and scored a 2-0 triumph without fanfare that allows them to protect their clear eight-point advantage over Real Madrid at the helm of the Spanish football LaLiga .

Xavi Hernández’s team complied with the script after Thursday’s intense match against Manchester United in the Europa League (2-2) and in view of this week’s second leg at Old Trafford. Sixth victory in a row and again a clean sheet, although not without a certain dose of fortune.

The pressure that Real Madrid’s victory in Pamplona could bring on Saturday vanished. The rotations paid off. In fact, a great individual action by Ferran Torres, after getting rid of several rivals, and culminated by Sergi Roberto, led to victory because Cádiz, until then very serious and firm, did not have the slightest chance of overcoming.

Lewandowski, present

With the duel of the Europa League against the Manchester Utd around the corner, Xavi complied with what was said in the previous one and opted for the rotations.

Eric García, who had started one of the last nine league games, was Andreas Christensen’s partner at the core, Sergi Roberto was in the midfield and Ferran Torres was at the right wing of the attack. Ansu Fati also enjoyed his opportunity. And, despite this, Barça entered the match on the right foot. Without Pedri, injured, ‘Gavi’ played more freely in the wide zone, Christensen reappeared as the captain in the axis, looking for the free man to get the ball out and expeditious in the cut, and Ferran Torres recovered his smile.

The Foyos striker was the great entertainer of the first half. Listed on the right, it was a nightmare for Arzamendia. The Barcelona winger was close to opening the tin after 20 minutes with a brilliant individual play. He only needed to put the icing on the cake with the goal. His shot, however, went wide.

The former Manchester City player shone again on the edge of the break with a similar play. This time, instead of shooting, he crossed. Lewandowski threw himself on the iron and ran into Conan. The rejection was picked up by Sergi Roberto and he advanced to his team at will. The Reus player liked himself shortly after with a drive in the midfield and served a candy up front to the Polish matador, who crossed a low shoe to put the match back on track at halftime (45 + 1).

Fifteenth goal in LaLiga for the Barca ‘9’ who had gone three games without scoring in a row In two minutes, Barça had achieved the most difficult thing against an opponent who, despite the loss of important players like Pacha Espino, stood up in the first half by being aware of his inferiority. Sergio Gonzalez he sought to defend himself without giving up surprising Barça in quick transitions or set pieces.

And the strategy of the Cádiz squad was about to reap its fruits. Roger Martí won the back of the Barça defense and, in a one-on-one with Ter Stegen, he scored a goal that did not go up on the scoreboard due to offside.

Bogonda and Alcaraz proved it with two long shots, but the leader, insistent and focused, did not miss the two chances he enjoyed before the break to face the second half with confidence. The goals anesthetized the duel at the restart. Ferran Torres continued with his monologue down the right wing, Lewandowski brushed the third goal and Cádiz took heart from the ball.

Roger Martí again saw how the referee disallowed another goal, this time due to a foul by Fali on Ter Stegen. With everything, Sergio González moved the tree with the entry of Lozano, Sobrino and Alejo. Cádiz played with two wingers and stepped on the area more, while Barça, more timid in attack, slept through the match with the ball. After Xavi’s round of substitutions, the locals relaxed even more and the Andalusian team took advantage of it to insistently search for the goal in the last quarter of an hour.

Sergio González’s men warned from set pieces with a header from San Emeterio that Ter Stegen saved. On the next play, another providential hand from the German goalkeeper and the stick prevented Chris Ramos’s goal, after a remarkable individual play. Lozano also brushed the target with a header that ran into the wood. Despite the final insistence of Cádiz, the result no longer changed and the game ended with the debut in LaLiga of the youth striker Ángel Alarcón. Barça is already thinking about Old Trafford.

Synthesis

2 – Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Christensen, Eric Garcia, Balde; Frenkie de Jong (Kessie, min.69), Sergi Roberto, Gavi; Ferran, Lewandowski (Raphinha, min.74) and Ansu Fati (Alarcón, min.85).

0 – Cadiz: Conan; Iza, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Arzamendia; Bongonda (Nephew min.62), Rubén Alcaraz (San Emeterio, min.69), Escalante (Alejo, min.62), Brian (Lozano, min.62); Alex and Roger Martí (Chris Ramos, min.74).

Goals: 1-0, min.43: Sergi Roberto. 2-0, min.45+1: Lewandowski.

