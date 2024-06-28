Munich (Reuters)

Lamine Yamal, 16, did not neglect his schoolwork while participating with Spain in the European Football Championship, and helping the team reach the last six, as the Barcelona winger announced that he had passed his high school exams.

Yamal, who has established himself as a regular for Barcelona and Spain this season, became the youngest player to feature at a European Championship when he featured in his country’s opening Group B win over Croatia earlier this month.

It is clear that the promising player made a great effort on and off the field.

“I passed the exams, I got the certificate, my grades? I saw them on my phone to be honest, and they said I had passed, so I closed the app, called my mother and told her,” Lamine Yamal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Spain are one of the favourites to win the title, having become the only team to win all three of their group stage matches, beating defending champions Italy, Croatia and Albania.

Spain will play Georgia in the round of 16 and may face hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

Lamin Yamal added, “Everything we did in the group stage will be worthless if (Georgia) knocks us out on Sunday. We already played against them (in the qualifiers), but we know it will not be the same match.”

As Spain seek to claim a record-breaking fourth European title, Lamine Yamal hopes the team can go one better on his 17th birthday on the eve of the final.