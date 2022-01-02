Xavi complained that the match against Mallorca would not be suspended in the press conference prior to the clash, but he did not count on the good game that his less usual men were going to do in such a delicate situation. Barcelona came out with a 1-4-3-3, with Araujo as left back today (something incomprehensible for another day). Riqui Puig was the best of the three in the midfield, De Jong was the pivot and Nico was the midfielder. The casualties forced us to see a forward that we are not used to: Jutglá, Luuk De Jong and Akhomach. The homegrown players came out with a lot of self-confidence, trying again and again, and this was the key to the game. A Barcelona full of casualties was lucky to be able to count on players who don’t usually have minutes, they took a step forward and told Xavi that he can count on them.
The Riqui Puig thing was to analyze in depth. He guided Barcelona at all times, he was always there to kick the ball out, always participative both in attack and defense, always leading the pressure from Barsa. De Jong’s goal comes from his boots. He appeared in support on the left wing and unloaded the whole game for Mingueza who was in charge of putting a perfect ball to Luuk. Special mention for Mingueza that being a player who is central, he has a very good ability to hang centers both in static and in running. The first part ended with a very good feeling, but even having done a first part of ten, not everything was going to be good news.
The second part started with the feeling that the game was not fully controlled. Nico and Mingueza were injured and left the last 15 minutes of the game for the team to endure the result. Ter Stegen appeared to work a miracle in the 92nd minute and save Barcelona from a sung goal. Xavi’s team shot caste, the headlines gave their best version, and the less usual took a step forward to hold the result and take the three points to Barcelona.
#Barcelona #win #Mallorca #good #game #plague #casualties
Leave a Reply