This Monday it was leaked that the FC Barcelona will look the logo Karol G in the shirt of the first soccer team in the classic The Spanish League which will be played against Real Madrid next Sunday, April 21 at the stadium Santiago Bernabeu.

This was announced in the last few hours by the newspaper Sport of Barcelonawhich showed what the shirt with the Colombian logo on the chest will look like.

“The latest collaboration is that of Karol G, one of the most influential artists in the world. The Colombian has more than 50 million monthly listeners and entered the top 10 of the most listened to in 2023. Barça will premiere it at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 21, in the second round classic,” she noted.

The emblem of the Colombian artist will replace that of Spotify in the first team kit to celebrate their tour 'Tomorrow will be a nice Tour'. Karol G will sing on July 20, 21 and 22 in the Santiago Bernabéu state, tickets for the three dates are already sold out.

In addition, it was learned that the artist of global hits such as 'Bichota', 'Tusa' and 'TQG' is going to have two presentations at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, venue where Barcelona is serving as home while renovation works are carried out. Camp Nou.

It is not the first time that the Barça player will promote musical creation with the help of Spotify, the main commercial partner of the Catalan club that is paying a fortune to wear advertising on the Blaugrana jacket. According to official club data, the agreement is for more than 60 million euros per season.

Karol G Photo:Private file Share

In it Madrid-Barça Last year, the team led by Xavi Hernández already wore the logo of the Canadian singer and songwriter Drake, while in the same second round match it wore the emblem of 'Motomami', Rosalía's latest album.

The Barcelona entity and Spotify They have spread different audiovisual content on their respective social networks to introduce this agreement to their followers. It is not yet known when the special jersey of the team will go on sale. Barcelona with Karol G.

