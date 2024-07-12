The Hansi Flick era as Barcelona coach has begun. The German coach, while waiting for those who play international tournaments with the national team to report, is already working with the men he has in the squad to decide who will have long-term continuity and who will have to be released this summer. That being the case, the board is accelerating to position itself within the market. Although now all the spotlights point to Nico Williams, there are other names that are a priority, one of them, Joao Cancelo.
Sport reports that Joao has rejected an offer from Juventus as he is only considering signing for Barcelona this summer. In this case, the Catalans will negotiate with Manchester City once Hansi Flick has given the green light to the Portuguese’s presence, as he believes that he is the kind of player who can contribute to the right-back, Joao’s natural area, as well as to the left-back and many other positions in the midfield.
The Barcelona side are considering signing Joao on a new loan, although City are not in favour of such a move. Pep Guardiola’s men want a complete transfer that would completely remove Cancelo from the squad and are open to such a situation, as Sport confirms that the Premier League champions have lowered the price of the Portuguese all-rounder from 30 to 20 million euros, a figure that seems much more affordable for Barcelona’s finances.
