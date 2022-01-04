Xavi Hernández seems chained to difficulties. In fact, it has not yet been able to offer the squad list for the match against Linares de Copa, at the expense of being able to recover some more player for the call, specifically some of the many positives that Barcelona still have in their ranks (Dest, Abde, Coutinho, Balde, Dembéle and Gavi). In addition, he is still waiting to register Dani Alves so that he can play this Wednesday: from the club they are very confident, ensuring that “he will register, for sure.”

But apart from the positives, to which we must add two more last minute (Pedri and Ferran), and the injured (Ansu, Braithwaite, Memphis and Sergi Roberto), We must also add the Dutchman Luuk de Jong, who will not be able to enter the list due to being sanctioned. And it is that the forward was expelled last season precisely in the semifinals of the Cup against Barcelona, ​​being sanctioned two games: the first he will fulfill this Wednesday against Linares.

This circumstance leaves Xavi’s team totally orphaned in the lead, since there are no strikers available from the first team. Both Memphis, Braithwaite, Fati and Luuk are confirmed casualties. Nor will Yusuf Demir, who despite exercising this Tuesday, does not fit into Xavi’s plans. It could only be recovered, in the best of cases, Dembélé, as long as the PCR results are negative this Wednesday morning.

Under this dramatic situation, the two players who appear as starters tonight in Linares are the youth of the subsidiary. Ferran Jutglà and Ilias Akhomach, who will repeat like the day of Mallorca, although this time Luuk will not accompany them. Xavi is waiting to see if he can get Abde back, pending the PCR test; if not, he would have to bet on Jordi Alba playing as a winger.