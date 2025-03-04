Artificial intelligence is the main protagonist of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year. In addition to companies, administrations sign up for the tendency to try to prevent technological evolution from passing them over. In that sense, the Barcelona City Council is working on a government strategy to implement, regulate and promote generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The ultimate goal is that AI is useful for municipal processes and meets previously limited standards, as explained by the mayor, Jaume Collboni, during a visit to the new Talent Arena, the space that has made the spirit of the Mobile return to a palace of the Montjuïc fairgrounds. Collboni has recovered a concept that was also in vogue in previous editions, technological humanism, to emphasize that “technology must be at the service of citizenship” and not vice versa, so it considers it essential to “talk about rights and freedoms that have to be guaranteed.”

The government strategy will be taken to the municipal plenary before summer to leave black over white everything related to the implementation, regulation and impulse of AI in the Catalan capital, with different vectors to take into account. On the one hand, the impact on public management, and on the other, the use that can be given to achieve a better relationship of the institution with the neighbors. A third derivative would have to do with the relationship of technology and the entrepreneurial and economic ecosystem of the city and that already works around AI.