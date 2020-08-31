The management of the Catalan “Barcelona” will cut the salary of striker Lionel Messi for each day of absence from the club. Reported by journalist Tancredi Palmeri in Twitter…

The blue-garnet bosses decided to punish the football player because of his refusal to come to training camps. Payouts will be reduced in proportion to the number of days Messi will miss. The team will start training on Monday, August 31st.

The refusal of Messi to come for a medical examination at the Catalan club became known on August 29. Then he once again announced his intention to leave the team.

Manchester City is considered the main contender for the Argentine, but on August 28, the management of the Italian Juventus got in touch with Jorge Messi, the striker’s father. Turintsy talked about their dream to create an attacking link between Messi and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the same time, City wants to invite Messi to play for the team for three years, and then spend another two years in New York City, playing in the North American Football League (MLS). In England, the Argentine will earn 50 million euros a year, and will receive another 250 million as a bonus after he is sent to the United States.

Messi has been playing for the Catalan club since 2004. With the team, he became a ten-time Spanish champion and a four-time Champions League winner. In addition, the Argentinean has six Golden Balls. Messi decided to leave Barcelona because of his own dissatisfaction with the situation within the team, and his departure was brought closer by the defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals from Bayern – 2: 8.