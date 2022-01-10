The public asked for it, the activists that women’s football be played in stadiums also demanded it and strongly on social networks, and Barcelona took note. The culé club announced to UEFA that the Camp Nou stadium will host the second leg of the quarterfinal of the Champions League, which both teams will star in. And yes, the classic will be played where a classic should be played and in the eyes of the public, a covid pandemic through.
The appointment will be on March 30. And that day then will be the second time in history that the first women’s team, current European champions, plays in their stadium, since it has signed its professionalization. The first time was in January 2021, when the Catalans played the League match against Espanyol; that date had a special reason: it was the 50th anniversary of the first game played in the stadium by the Barcelona City Team, considered the embryo of Barça’s women’s football. On that occasion, due to the restrictions of the pandemic, the party went behind closed doors.
March 17, 2019 went down in history as the day on which Atlético de Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano received 60,739 spectators in the stands to witness the League match between the club and Barcelona. The number became a world record for capacity in a women’s club soccer match in all of history. Now that in Spain there is one hundred percent capacity access, will there be a new public record?
#Barcelona #open #Camp #Nou #doors #play #classic #UEFA #Womens #Champions #League #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply