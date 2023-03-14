Barcelona, through Joan Laporta, has confirmed that there will be reinforcements in the summer, but these will be planned arrivals that go hand in hand with a couple of factors. First, only areas of the field where the team has obvious deficiencies with the ball will be reinforced and second, the signings must be in accordance with the financial state of the club.
Investments out of orbit are almost ruled out, at least for the following summer. One of the areas where Xavi wants reinforcements is the right side, it is a fact that Koundé has fulfilled in a great way, but the club and the coaching staff signed him to be a central defender.
In the same way, Sergi Roberto has been renewed, but the one trained at La Masía is part of a rotational plan, in the club’s mind he does not have a starting role, for this reason, a right wing must arrive in the summer at all costs and, at least today, Xavi Hernández’s number one option is out.
The Catalans have had their sights set on Juan Foyth for a long time, Xavi loves the Argentine and would be happy for the player to join his squad, but this is beyond impossible.
Villarreal have communicated to Barcelona that they will not sit down at the table to negotiate the sale of the world champion, if the Catalans want to sign him they will have to pay the exit clause, which is 60 million euros, a price that they are not willing to pay. pay in Barcelona.
